Larsa Pippen, 46, Slays In A Tiny Green Bikini While Posing In Her Happy Place

Larsa Pippen wowed in the most recent update that was featured on her Instagram page. The mother of four shared the image to her feed on February 15, and it’s been earning rave reviews from fans.

The photo captured Larsa posing on the beach. In her caption, she shared with her audience that she was in her “happy place.” Sand and water stretched as far as the eye could see and the sky boasted a stunning orange and blue color. She stood in the center of the frame, facing her chest toward the camera and running both hands through her hair. Larsa crossed her left leg over the right, parting her lips and gazing into the lens.

She modeled a tiny bikini from PrettyLittleThing —a brand that she has rocked several times in the past. The suit had a dark green fabric that popped against her dark complexion. On top, she wore a halter-style suit with triangular cups. Its cups were spaced far apart, and its scooping neckline showed off her bare collar. Larsa wore its thin string sides tied around her neck, and a piece of fabric fell over one shoulder.

She teamed the look with a pair of matching bottoms. She pulled its thin, string sides high on her hips, highlighting her slender waist and drawing attention to her sculpted abs. Larsa added a second layer with a pair of light-wash jeans that obscured a portion of her suit. She unzipped the front, folding its fabric near her hips. The oversized pants draped perfectly off of the model’s curvy figure. She went barefoot for the photo op, sinking her feet into the sand.

Larsa pulled her long, brunette locks out of her face and into a ponytail with both of her hands. She kept her accessories simple, wearing only a pair of dark sunglasses with gold detailing on the sides.

Within minutes of the update going live on her feed, fans have double-tapped the post over 4,200 times. An additional 50-plus social media users flocked to the comments section to compliment her incredible figure.

“Looking so gorgeous. Wish I was there with you! Hope you had a great Valentine’s Day,” one follower commented, adding a series of red hearts.

“Wow! Stunning beautiful and sexy u r,” a second social media user gushed.

“We see you Lp that last post was lit. Absolutely stunning,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“So gorg babe. So happy to see that you’re so happy dear. Keep smiling babe,” a fourth fan wrote.