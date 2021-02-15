‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Goes Instagram-Official With New Beau For Valentine’s Day

Former The Bachelorette Hannah Brown isn’t hinting around anymore regarding her new boyfriend. Over the weekend, she went all-out and confirmed what many fans already knew regarding the new man in her life.

In a couple of Instagram stories on Sunday, Hannah shared some sweet Valentine’s Day thoughts and photos. The first snapshot showed Hannah and her beau sitting atop horses. They both wore cowboy hats and were stopped in a spot with a cloudy sky above them. They leaned over to share a kiss as their horses stood closely next to one another.

Hannah added text wishing her guy a happy Valentine’s Day and she tagged his private Instagram page. She also added a red heart emoji to the line of text.

The second snap was of the two holding hands. The Bachelorette star wore a white shirt dotted with red hearts and her nails were painted with a light pink hue. A blue blanket was over her and the two held hands gently atop the blanket.

She added a note indicating that she was “feeling all the love” and wished everybody a happy Valentine’s Day.

As had been previously rumored, the object of Hannah’s affection is a Los Angeles-based man named Adam Woolard. He apparently works as a sales director while also doing some modeling and acting.

Adam previously attended Lipscomb University in Tennessee for an MBA and the University of Arkansas where he received a bachelor’s degree in finance and business administration.

Andrew Toth / Getty Images

Hannah and Adam had been spotted out-and-about together prior to this. However, Sunday’s update was the first where she confirmed his identity and showed his face.

By the looks of things, the 26-year-old reality television star and former beauty queen is blissfully happy with her 33-year-old beau. At this point, it’s not known exactly when they started dating or how they met. However, she has been hinting at a new relationship for a while now.

As Us Weekly detailed, Hannah and Adam were spotted holding hands with one another while in Los Angeles in January. They had also been seen at a restaurant together in Nashville shortly before that.

An insider told the outlet that the two made a great couple. They’re both originally from the South and both like to stay fit. He’s said to be down-to-earth and keeps his life more private than Hannah typically does.

This is the first relationship Hannah has opened up about to any extent since her time as The Bachelorette. A lot of fans had been rooting for her to reunite with runner-up Tyler Cameron after her engagement to Jed Wyatt ended, but that never seemed to come to fruition. Now, she’s found love on her own and seems to be quite joyful about it.