Zara Larsson Dazzles Fans In Netted Silver Crop Top & Leather Pants For ‘NME’ Shoot

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The Swedish singer recently graced the cover of NME magazine and is using the social media platform to show off the photoshoot.

The “All the Time” hitmaker stunned in a silver netted crop top that featured short sleeves and small beads and tassels attached. The item of clothing was linked together from the front and displayed her decolletage and midriff era. Larsson teamed the ensemble with navy blue pants that were left unzipped on the side and made out of leather material. She accessorized herself with dangling earrings and styled her shoulder-length blond hair down for the occasion.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Larsson was captured in front of an orange backdrop close-up. The songstress had her legs raised while tilting her head up slightly. Larsson gazed directly at the camera lens with an intense expression and her lips parted.

In the next slide, she was snapped further back while sitting on a silver chair backwards. Larsson held onto the back of the seat while letting her leg drape over.

In the third and final frame, she tilted her head back and closed her eyes. Larsson let her locks fall behind her shoulders while a light was directly shining over her face.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 111,000 likes and over 430 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.3 million followers.

“Hey @zaralarsson l really really can’t get enough of your beauty, you are sooooo sweet,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You are more beautiful than the sunlight,” another person shared.

“You look pretty beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re so hot pls,” a fourth admirer commented.

On March 5, Larsson will release her long-awaited new album, Poster Girl. In her recent interview with the magazine, she admitted she has been trying to create an empowering anthem for women.

“You know, I really wanna write pop bangers [which are] uplifting women’s anthems, but I’ve tried so many times and it’s so hard to not make it super-cheesy. I think I’ve tried like 10 times to make a feminist anthem,” Larsson expressed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the album will include a total of 12 tracks, four of which have been released as singles — “Ruin My Life,” “Wow,” “Love Me Land,” and “Talk About Love” featuring rapper Young Thug.