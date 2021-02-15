Kami Osman Flaunts Major Cleavage In An Itty-Bitty Bikini Top In Latest Instagram Post

Kami Osman has been serving up some sexy content on Instagram lately that displays her insanely toned figure, and the latest post did not disappoint. On February 14, the Canadian bombshell wore a tiny black bikini top and a pair of tailored pants in the latest upload.

The 25-year-old model rocked an itty-bitty bikini top that looked amazing on her tanned body. It boasted fully lined cups that were cut so small that they struggled to contain her enormous breasts. Her sideboob and underboob were on display from certain angles. Thin straps provided support for the piece, and strings at the bottom crisscrossed over her midsection. The plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of her cleavage, and the view made her fans go crazy.

She teamed the swimwear with high-waisted pants in the same color and which were possibly made of polyester fabric. The waistband hugged her slim midsection, accentuating her flat stomach and abs. The garment was formfitting along her waist down to her legs, and it had a slit along the base, which caused its flared appearance.

In the first photo, Kami was seen posing on a balcony of a tall building. She showed off her fit physique in her sexy ensemble, striking a casual pose. The railing was made of glass, and she sat on the flat surface with her thighs apart. The babe placed one of her legs on the glass with her heel raised. She let her right arm rest on her knee and her left hand on her thigh. She tilted her head slightly to the side while gazing into the lens with a seductive expression on her face.

The second pic showed a closer look at her fantastic figure. The blue sky, lush greenery, and a body of water comprised her picturesque background. However, viewers were more focused on Kami than the scenery.

The Kim Kardashian lookalike wore her brunette hair down as she opted for a mostly straight hairstyle. She let the strands fall over her shoulders. She sported a light-colored bandana over her head, a gold watch, a bangle, a pair of hoop earrings, a chain necklace, and rings as her accessories.

In the caption, Kami wrote a Valentine’s Day greeting for her fans.

The jaw-dropping snap earned more than 10,800 likes and over 70 comments in less than a day of being uploaded on the photo-sharing app. Many of Kami’s social media admirers, including fellow models, went to the comments section and dropped compliments about her enviable body. Countless other fans seemed to struggle with words. Instead, they chimed in with a mix of emoji.

“You’re such a queen,” a fan wrote.

“You are hot as f*ck,” commented another admirer.