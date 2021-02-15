Andreane Chamberland Exposes Contoured Cleavage In Pale Pink Lingerie With Matching Garter Belt

Andreane Chamberland proudly displayed her ample assets for her most recent Instagram share on Monday morning. The Canadian hottie kicked off the week with a bang as she showed off plenty of skin in a revealing outfit.

In the sultry snap, Andreane opted for a pale pink lingerie set. The skimpy bra hugged her chest closely and featured a deep neckline that exposed her contoured cleavage. The thin straps also gave fans a peek at her toned arms.

She rocked a pair of matching panties that were pulled up high over her slender hips and fit tightly on her petite waist while emphasizing her muscular thighs in the process. She completed the ensemble with a garter belt around her taut tummy and rock-hard abs. She accessorized the sexy style with a small pair of earrings and a half moon pendant around her neck.

Andreane stood on a hardwood floor with her legs apart. She had her hip pushed out, and one arm hanging at her side. Her back was arched and her chest thrust outward. She turned her head to the side and wore a sultry expression on her face.

In the background of the pic, some large stuffed animals were seen sitting on the floor. A white dresser and a large mirror were also visible. In her hand, Andreane held a pink box with her name on it.

Her long, blond hair was pulled away from her face for the shot. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that she tied into a ponytail behind her head, and spilled over her shoulder.

Andreane’s 557,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 4,000 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left over 170 comments during that time.

“Gorgeously beautiful woman,” one follower wrote.

“Awesome Photo,” declared another.

“Stunning gorgeous beautiful sexy fabulous hottest women ever,” a third comment read.

“Goddess of beauty,” a fourth person gushed.

The model is no stranger to showing off her fit figure in revealing clothing online. She’s often seen posing in skimpy tops, racy bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a powder blue bikini that hugged all of her enviable curves in the right places. That post was also a hit among her followers. To date, it’s raked in more than 10,000 likes and over 230 comments.