Viki Odintcova Brings The Heat In Two Lingerie Sets That Highlight Her Fabulous Figure

Model Viki Odintcova knows how to get the attention of her online audience, and most of the time she does it by wearing skimpy outfits that flash plenty of skin. She kicked off the week with an Instagram update that featured her rocking not one, but two sets of lingerie that did not leave much to the imagination.

One collection of lingerie was made of semi-sheer black lace. The ensemble included a bra with small cups a pair of skimpy panties and matching garter belt. Floral accents added a bit of femininity to flirty getup.

The other set of underwear was made from a mesh-like fabric. The bra featured a ring detail between the cups and the garter belt also had a ring in the center of the waistband.

The post consisted of two mirror selfies and a video. Molly modeled the lace undies in the still frames and showed off her fabulous physique in the mesh set in the video.

In the first picture, Viki posed on her side. Leaning on one hand while holing the phone with the other, she flaunted her voluptuous chest in the lacy bra. The pose highlighted her thin waist and shapely thighs.

The brunette beauty was standing in the other photo, which captured her standing as she snapped her picture. With one hand on her waist and one leg slightly forward, she showcased her amazing figure. Her ample cleavage, hourglass shape and toned legs were hard on full display.

Viki turned up the sex appeal in the video portion of her update. The clip was presented in monochrome format, but that did not mean it was any less tantalizing that the snaps. In fact, she added some heat by running her hands over her hip and thigh while she played with the garter belt. She stood at a slight side angle and zoomed the lens in and out, showing off her flat abs, chest and curvy hips.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 64,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it online.

“[P]lease give us a warning next time you post lingerie pics :),” joked one admirer.

“Viki, you have beauty body,” a second Instagram user chimed in, adding several emoji that included a smiley face and red hearts.

“You are so beautiful and your body is amazing,” a fourth follower added.

“Now these certainly grabbed my attention @viki_odintcova,” a third fan wrote, including several flame emoji with the comment.