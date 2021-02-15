Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Caught Off-Guard By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy Announcement

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly caught off-guard by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement on Sunday, February 14.

Express reported that the monarch was aware of the happy event but was not prepared for Harry and Meghan to share it with the world when photographer Misan Harriman released a socially-distanced photo of the former American actress tenderly cradling her pregnant belly.

The black-and-white image showed the duo as they relaxed in a tranquil outdoor area.

Meghan is visibly pregnant in the photo seen below. The couple has not yet announced when the Duchess of Sussex would deliver her second child.

The queen has not yet released a prepared statement regarding the birth of her 10th great-grandchild.

The royal family last announced in a February 10 Instagram post that the monarch and her husband Prince Philip were delighted that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank had welcomed their first child, a son.

Emily Andrews, Mail on Sunday royal editor, wrote on Twitter that the couple had told the Royal Family of the pregnancy, but not that they would announce it.

“Tonight’s announcement caught officials off guard, with no prepared statements. But everyone is ‘delighted’ including the Queen, Prince Philip, and Prince of Wales.”

The editor expressed her feeling of surprise in the same thread seen here upon the announcement of Meghan’s second pregnancy. Emily claimed Harry and Meghan were “angry and resentful” they had to publicly reveal news of their first pregnancy in 2018. She believed they could have taken this opportunity to have an entirely private pregnancy and birth, only announcing the news after their child was born.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace has spoken of the clan’s delight at the pregnancy reported Express. They said: “Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, and the entire family are delighted and wish them well.”

The couple is parents to one son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, who will turn two-years-old in May.

Harry and Meghan chose to keep details surrounding Archie’s birth private. They released news their son had been born hours after the event occurred at London’s Portland Hospital in 2019. In July of 2020, Meghan suffered a miscarriage.

The new arrival will be the first baby of British royal descent to be born in the United States.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their positions as senior royals in March 2020. Harry and Meghan set up a home in Montecito, California, where they reportedly live near both Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, also lives in California.