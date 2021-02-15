Next Week’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For February 22-25: Thomas Interferes & Finn Draws The Line

Next week’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will take accountability for her actions and deliver a powerful speech to Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). The physician draws the line, per The TV Guide, while Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) boldly steps in to help those who need him.

The soap opera was pre-empted last week as CBS covered the impeachment trial. The spoilers for the next two weeks are carry-over teasers from the previous week and an adjusted timeline for the foreseeable future. The Inquisitr reports that viewers will find out that Liam is the father of Steffy’s baby on Tuesday, February 23.

Monday, February 22 – Hope’s In A Tailspin

Hope still hasn’t accepted the news that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is expecting a child with another. As seen below, the doctor revealed the paternity results. She tells her husband that the news changed everything for her.

Finn is a man of his word. He was shattered when he learned that he wasn’t the baby’s daddy, but he’s willing to look to the future. The physician makes his intentions clear to Steffy.

Tuesday, February 23 – Steffy Makes Her Feelings Clear

Liam and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) lean on each other in this particular episode. Liam encourages Bill to go after Katie Logan (Heather Tom), and the media mogul urges his heir to fight for his marriage.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) counsels Thomas not to make the same mistake again. Thomas is confused after a conversation with Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero). His best friend wants him to go after Hope if he wants her.

Steffy directs a heartfelt message to Hope and Finn. In a powerful speech, she lets them know her feelings for Liam. She’s moved on from Liam, and she wants Hope and Finn to know that their one-night stand was a mistake.

The test results are in! ???? Who's ready to see what happens next on #BoldandBeautiful? pic.twitter.com/O1GZ8zvMrX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 11, 2021

Wednesday, February 24 – Finn Draws The Line

Thomas is concerned for his sister and Hope for the situation they find themselves in. As far as the designer is concerned, Liam has once again messed up and ruined everybody’s lives.

Finn draws a line in the sand with Liam. He sets new and clear boundaries for his relationship with Steffy. Finn wants Liam to respect that he is the man in Steffy’s life.

Thursday, February 25 – Thomas Interferes

Thomas wants to help Hope and Steffy. He decides to meddle in their affairs so that they will both have the outcome they deserve.

Steffy apologizes to everyone she has hurt.

Friday, February 26

Friday’s teasers have not been listed yet.