Normani Radiates Beauty While Wearing Matching Silky Gold Underwear

Normani took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant is one beautiful woman and her followers seem to agree.

The “Dancing With A Stranger” hitmaker stunned in a gold bra top that had thin straps. The item of clothing was made out of silky material and displayed her decolletage and midriff area. She teamed the ensemble with matching high-waisted panties and rocked short acrylic nails that were decorated with polish. Normani accessorized herself with numerous bracelets, rings, and dangling earrings. She styled her long, dark luscious hair down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Normani was snapped from the thighs-up in front of a plain wall outdoors. She raised one hand to the side of the wall and rested the other just below her hip. The former Fifth Harmony member tilted her head up slightly and gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, Normani was snapped from the neck-down on the grass and appeared to be on her knees. She grabbed onto her chest and showed off her jewelry and nail art.

In the third and final frame, Normani stretched her arm out and rested her elbow on the same wall. She stared down at the ground and placed her hand to the side of her head.

In the tags, Normani credited Jacquie Aiche for her homemade jewelry and the photographer Blair Caldwell.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 472,000 likes and over 2,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.8 million followers.

“Black woman are so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“You look gorgeous Queen!!!!” another person shared.

“Ur feeding us real good lately and I love that,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re a dream,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Normani. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a long-sleeved top with a lilac, purple, and green pattern all over. The songstress teamed the ensemble with a matching miniskirt and strappy black heels that gave her some extra height. Normani painted her acrylic nails with polish that was a similar shade to her attire and accessorized with a chain necklace. She wore her wavy locks down and looked nothing short of incredible.