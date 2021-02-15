Abby Dowse Goes Topless & Holds A Teddy Bear Up To Her Bare Chest In Smoking-Hot Selfie

Abby Dowse sent followers into a frenzy with her latest racy selfie. The blond bombshell posed topless while holding a teddy bear up to her bare chest, igniting her already tempting timeline with the NSFW share.

The steamy pic portrayed the model standing by the bed. Abby posed with her legs apart, giving fans an eyeful of her sculpted pins. The babe wore nothing but skimpy, hot-pink, Calvin Klein panties and a pair of white long socks, which were decorated with bubble-gum pink stripes to match her undies. She held her arm over her breasts as she snuggled the stuffed toy to her bosom. The plushie only covered half of her perky chest, which Abby censored with a strategic placement of her hand.

The whole of Abby’s chiseled, gym-honed figure was on display in the saucy snap, which allowed her audience to admire her bronzed tan in detail. The bright-white décor of her bedroom gave even more prominence to her flawless suntan, making it appear almost chocolate-brown. The shade beautifully complemented her golden tresses, which the stunner wore down and styled in messy curls that framed her face and grazed her shoulder. A rebel tendril brushed over her chest, drawing attention to her tantalizing cleavage and underboob.

The model’s toned midriff was on show, only partly hidden behind the fuzzy toy. Likewise, her flat tummy was exposed in the low-waist, high-cut panties, which also showed off her hips and thighs. The underwear featured a white waistband that accentuated her trim physique, providing a pleasant contrast to her dark tan.

The risqué look was not without glam, as Abby accessorized with plenty of jewelry. She draped a layered necklace over her collarbone and sported a chic watch with a pale-pink band. Her list of accessories also included a dainty bracelet and a shiny ring.

The Aussie smokeshow uploaded the selfie at night local time. In her caption, she wished fans sweet dreams, adding a playful touch with a teddy bear emoji.

Her online admirers flocked to the comments section to wish Abby a good night, and gushed over her provocative appearance and fierce figure.

“Unbelievably stunning,” raved one fan. “You shine brighter than any star,” they added, followed by a star-struck emoji.

“Honestly you just blow me away every time,” said another devotee. “So gorgeous it’s unfathomable.”

“Oh Damn you are such a frickin Hottie,” chimed in a third admirer, leaving a trail of flames and hearts.

“What a lucky teddy bear,” quipped a fourth person.

The suggestive photo was a major hit with her following, as it soon racked up more than 15,600 likes. People also left about 330 messages on the post, all within the first hour.

Abby tantalized fans with more sultry selfies over the weekend, taking to Instagram to share a couple of snaps in which she rocked a sexy red lace bralette and matching miniskirt. She posted a close-up of her buxom assets and included a full-body snap wherein she flaunted all of her hourglass curves.