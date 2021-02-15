Nikita Dragun Gets Messy In Skimpy Bikini & Fishnet Tights While Wearing Angel Wings: ‘My Bloody Valentine’

Nikita Dragun took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The makeup guru is no stranger to having an impact on her followers and made sure her most recent post got the attention it deserved.

Dragun stunned in a skimpy black bikini top with criss-cross straps that went around her neck. She teamed the ensemble with matching bottoms and wore fishnet tights of the same color over the top. Dragun wore strappy black heels that showed off her pedicured toes and had chains attached to them. She accessorized herself with numerous body chains, bracelets, necklaces, rings, and dangling earrings. Dragun rocked acrylic nails and sported her blond hair down in a wet style. To complete her look, she put on large wings that were half white and half black.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to six images within one upload.

In the first shot, Dragun was captured crouching down with her legs parted while dark eye makeup was dripping down her face. She rested her arms in between her thighs and gazed to her right while her locks draped in front of her eye.

In the next slide, Dragun was snapped standing up from head-to-toe with one hand on her chest and the other on her right thigh. She was seemingly covered in fake blood for the the artistic shoot.

In the fifth slide, the YouTuber raised both her arms while being drenched in what looked to be a sticky substance.

In the sixth and final snap, Dragun got down on the floor and sported a fierce mouth-open expression. She placed both hands on the ground and appeared to be screaming.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 617,000 likes and over 27,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 9 million followers.

“i stayed up until 3am for this and omg it was worth it!!” one user wrote.

“omg best friend this is so iconic, you killed it,” another person shared.

“Mind blown, you are insane,” remarked a third fan.

“WE STAN THE QUEEN OF THE WORLD,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Dragun. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a cut-out white ensemble with sparkly silver detailing for her birthday. Dragun opted for strappy heels of the same color and dazzling dangling earrings that gave her outfit that extra bit of sparkle.