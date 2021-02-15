Nicole Thorne Rocks Lacy Red Négligée For Valentine’s Day: ‘I Like To Be On Theme’

Instagram sensation Nicole Thorne tantalized her numerous fans with a seductive lingerie look on Valentine’s Day. The Australian model slipped into a lacy red négligée that perfectly fit the occasion, flaunting her jaw-dropping curves while posing seductively on a couch.

The babe teased her rounded posterior as she sat on her hip and crossed her legs. A dainty fringed trim grazed just to the middle of her strong, curvy thighs, calling attention to her voluptuous assets. The lingerie sported a sexy side slit that flashed even more skin and spotlighted her bodacious lower body. The flirty number hugged her figure in all the right places, accentuating Nicole’s hourglass shape. While its elegant floral lace print provided plenty of coverage for the toned physique, it was see-through enough to give the audience a peek at her midriff and buxom assets.

The bombshell’s ample chest was highlighted by revealing demi-cups that left a generous expanse of décolletage on show. The low-cut neckline was trimmed with delicate fringes that further lured the gaze toward her exposed cleavage. Small solid panels censored her breasts, keeping the outfit from becoming too NSFW. The strappy design allowed fans to admire her supple arms and shoulders.

Nicole kept her accessories simple, only wearing a pair of metallic-gold hairpins that added just the right amount of bling. She styled her brunette tresses with a mid-part, brushing her locks back to show off her chiseled cheekbones. The stunner put one hand on her lap and stretched out her other arm on the backrest of the sofa. She cocked her head and slightly parted her pillowy lips, throwing a smoldering stare at the camera.

The model was snapped in a patch on sunshine that illuminated her gorgeous face and prominent cleavage. The emerald-green sofa made her glowing tan and fiery-red outfit pop. A few rose petals were sprinkled on the plush velvet fabric at her back, adding a festive vibe to the shot.

Nicole took to her caption to indicate the post was intended as inspiration for Valentine’s Day. She tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of the seductive outfit.

Followers fell in love with the sexy-romantic look, flooding her with likes, compliments, and loving emoji.

“Stunner,” wrote fellow Aussie model Abby Dowse, followed by a heart.

“So gorgeous babe [heart emoji] wow!” another Instagrammer complimented the enticing look.

“You are killing it omgg,” chimed in a third user, trailed by three hearts.

“Damn you’re so stunning and hot,” read a fourth message.

