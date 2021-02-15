Noah Cyrus Poses In Cartoon Underwear For Valentine’s Day

Noah Cyrus took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The young star is no stranger to having an impact on her followers and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

The “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” hitmaker stunned in a pink bra top that was made out of fluffy material. The item of clothing featured a cartoon face in the middle and ears that hung off from the front. The attire had thin straps and displayed her decolletage and midriff area. Cyrus teamed the ensemble with matching panties and wore socks. She tied a small white bow around her neck and accessorized herself with bracelets and necklaces. Cyrus rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of white polish and tied her dark hair up in a high ponytail. She is a fan of body art and showed off the numerous tattoos inked all over both arms and hands.

The 21-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Cyrus was captured on her knees on top of a soft cream chair. She placed both her hands on her upper thighs and gazed directly at the camera lens. The Grammy Award-nominated songstress rested her locks over her right shoulder and tilted her head to the side slightly.

In the next slide, Cyrus was snapped from a higher angle with her eyes closed. She puckered up her lips and sported a pouty expression. Cyrus raised both her hands and gave fans an eyeful of her nails.

In the fourth and final frame, she stared over to her right while leaning forward.

For her caption, Cyrus wished herself a Happy Valentines.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 218,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6 million followers.

“you’re my forever valentine’s,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart emoji.

“That is really cute!!… you always look beautiful,” another person shared.

“Damn girl I’d be your valentine any day,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Imagine being this pretty,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Cyrus. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she graced the cover of Tmrw magazine and wowed in a white bodysuit with black butterflies all over. Cyrus paired the outfit with matching thigh-high boots and sported her long, wavy locks down with a middle part.