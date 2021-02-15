Tahlia Skaines Shows Off Killer Physique & ‘Big Smile’ In Black Bikini

Tahlia Skaines gave fans a look at her incredibly toned physique in her latest Instagram post on Monday, February 15. The hot Australian model shared an eye-popping snapshot in which she posed on a yacht while rocking a skimpy two-piece that showcased her enviable curves and assets.

In the first snap, Tahlia was seen enjoying her time riding a yacht. The background featured views of the boat’s interior, as well as a glimpse of the cockpit. According to the geotag, she was somewhere on the Gold Coast.

In the first pic, the influencer was snapped near the entrance of the saloon. She angled her body slightly to the side as she positioned her left leg forward. The babe possibly held onto a railing as she faced the camera with a big smile on her face.

Tahlia changed her posture in the second snap. This time, she parted her thighs and popped her hip to the side. She raised her left arm in the air while her other arm stayed on her side. The hottie was still gazing at the lens and offered her brightest smile.

Tahlia sported a black bikini that included a minuscule top with fully lined, triangle-style cups. Notably, the size of the cups was quite small on her shapely breasts, and it only covered the necessary bits. A tiny hint of her sideboob was noticeable from certain angles. The thin straps that provided support stretched around her neck, with another pair of strings going around her back.

The bikini bottoms that she wore boasted a low-cut waistline, and it exposed a generous amount of skin around her toned midsection, helping to accentuate her taut stomach and abs. The piece had a snug fit with the waistband clinging onto her waist down to her hips. It featured a high-cut design that exposed plenty of skin and helped to elongate her legs.

The internet sensation also wore a white long sleeve shirt.

Tahlia left her blond hair loose, letting its long, straight strands fall over her shoulders with the ends grazing her bust. She decided to wear several accessories, including a pair of sunglasses worn on top of her head and earrings.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about her weekend. She also shared that her bikini came from a brand called Callie Swim, tagging the retailer in the photo.

The latest share received a lot of love from her avid admirers. Within hours, the post received more than 3,300 likes. It also pulled in over 40 comments. Many of her eager fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her jaw-dropping display. Several followers struggled to find the right words to express their feelings for the model. Instead, they opted to drop a combination of emoji.

“You are insanely hot!” a fan commented.

“So perfect and beautiful!” wrote another follower.