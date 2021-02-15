Hailey Grice Gets Flirty In A Three-Piece Lingerie Set: ‘Be Mine’

Hailey Grice teased her 635,000 Instagram fans on Sunday, February 14, when the American model showcased the new lingerie set from Lounge Intimates that flaunted her fantastic figure and shapely assets.

Hailey wore a skimpy red bra-and-panty combo made of delicate semi-sheer and lace fabric. The bra boasted classic balconette cups that had a snug fit, and it barely contained her shapely chest. Notably, the soft cups were see-through, but the influencer appeared to have used nipple pads to cover the necessary bits. The undergarment had stretchable straps that clung to her shoulders for support. The plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of her decolletage, while the underwire structure that pushed her breasts up displayed more cleavage.

The internet personality sported a matching pair of panties, which were made of the same semi-sheer and lace material as the bra. The waistline sat several inches below her belly button. Its high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin around her groin area. She also sported a garter belt, which hugged her slim waist, highlighting her flat stomach and abs. The color of her three-piece set complemented her fair complexion.

Hailey was snapped indoors in her sexy ensemble. She was in a bathroom, clad in her scanty intimates. In the first pic, she posed in the middle of the frame and positioned her left thigh over the other. The hottie looked down while tugging at her belt using both hands. While the indoor lighting was bright enough to illuminate the whole place, the photographer still used flash in the snapshot.

A glass door enclosure could be seen behind her, and it was probably the walk-in shower.

A swipe to the right showed Hailey in a different stance. This time, she moved closer to the camera and posed sideways. She raised her right leg with her knee bent, emphasizing the curves of her perky derriere. The babe grabbed her tresses in a ponytail hairstyle as she stared straight into the lens with a smile on her face.

Hailey left her highlighted blond hair down as she opted for loose waves. She wore a dainty necklace and small hoop earrings as accessories.

She wrote a short caption. She also tagged Lounge Intimates and their main page, Lounge Underwear, in both the caption and the picture.

In less than 24 hours of going live on the photo-sharing app, her recent social media upload garnered more than 40,200 likes and over 1,300 comments. Online supporters flocked to the comments section and wrote gushing messages about her insanely fit body. Countless other followers struggled to find the right words to express their admiration for the model. Instead, they opted to use various emoji to express their feelings.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!! Happy Valentine’s Day!” a fan wrote.

“Stunning as always!” added another follower.