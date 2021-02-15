Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Shows Off Her Derriere In A Black Bodysuit And Sheer Gucci Stockings

Nastia added a pop of pink to her stylish look.

Nastia Liukin got all dressed up on Valentine’s Day, but the fashionista revealed that she did not wear her racy ensemble outside of her house. However, her 1 million Instagram followers did get to feast their eyes on her bold designer look.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old former competitive gymnast shared two new pics on her IG page. Her geotag indicated that they were taken in her hometown of Dallas, Texas, which has been experiencing cold and snowy weather that’s extreme for the region. According to the Dallas Morning News, the city may soon be hit by one of its “worst winter storms on record.”

Because Nastia chose to pose indoors, she didn’t have to get all bundled up. Her outfit included a slinky black bodysuit with a mock neck and high-cut legs that made her lithe limbs look extra long. She added a major pop of color to her look by rocking a neon pink satin blazer. The two pieces almost seemed to be a nod to her gymnastics days, when she would often compete in pink leotards.

Nastia also wore a pair of sheer black Gucci stockings that featured a diamond grid pattern and the designer’s “GG” monogram motif all over. Her fashionable footwear was a pair of statement-making black sandals with high fluted heels and straps adorned with ruffles.

The gold medalist accessorized with a pair of small diamond drop earrings. She wore her blond hair blown out straight with a center part.

In her first pic, she stood to the side and leaned against the frame of a white door. She pointed the toe of her right foot and crossed it in front of her left. She placed her left hand on the side of her stomach, which emphasized the tiny size of her wasp waist. This angle also provided a peek at her pert derriere.

In the second shot, she posed in front of the door with her willowy legs spread apart and her toes slightly angled inward. She gazed down at her high heels.

The photos included some of Nastia’s home décor. The shelves on her white walls were covered with items that featured a monochromatic color scheme. They included various fashion books and photos, angular stone plinths topped with candles, a large ceramic bowl, and a statuette shaped like a woman’s torso.

Nastia’s followers couldn’t stop raving over how fabulous the fashion influencer looked, so she succeeded in making a statement without leaving her house.

“Your style is incredible! Hands down, one of my bucket list people I would love to have the honor of photographing,” read one response to her post.

“Those mile-long legs… I think if you were here in Iowa (current temp -8°), you’d heat things up,” another admirer remarked.

“Absolutely stunningly beautiful,” added a third fan. “You should always have somewhere to go!”