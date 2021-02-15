Holly Sonders Displays Oiled-Up Body In Miniscule Bikini Top & Fur Coat

Holly Sonders took to her Instagram account on Sunday morning to show off her Valentine’s Day style. The former Fox Sports host let it all hang out as she opted for a barely there style in honor of the holiday.

In the sexy snap, Holly went all out, rocking a miniscule bikini top that exposed her colossal cleavage and highlighted her oiled-up skin. The strapless garment fit over her chest tightly.

She added a pair of matching bottoms that featured silver metal embellishments on one side. The swimwear was pulled up high over her curvy hips and hugged her petite waist snugly. Her long, lean legs were fully exposed, and her taut tummy and sculpted abs were on display.

She accessorized the look with long, layered necklaces around her neck, and a pair of large hoop earrings. She also sported a thick, fur coat.

Holly stood in front of a large mirror for the shot. She arched her back and used both of her hands to pull her coat open and expose her fit figure. She placed one foot on the ground, as the other was propped up behind her. She turned her head to the side and pushed her chest outward while wearing a seductive expression on her face to complete the pose.

In the caption of the post, Holly wished her fans a good day, and asked them what their plans were. She also geotagged her location as Orange County, California.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that cascaded down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

Holly’s 549,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing their love and support for the post. The pic garnered more than 8,200 likes within the first 10 hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with over 260 messages.

“You look like you’re in the hall of mirrors at Versailles. I love this pic,” one follower stated.

“This is stunning,” remarked another.

“You look amazing and I’m pretty sure your an even better person,” a third comment read.

“You look so gorgeous Mi Amor,” a fourth user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly often grabs the attention of her followers in her online pics. She recently opted for a see-through top and a sheer, lace skirt as she posed in front of a large window in a pair of heels. That post has pulled in over 10,000 likes and over 200 comments thus far.