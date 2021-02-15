Amanda Steele Slays In Black Lingerie And Fishnets While Celebrating ‘Love Day’

Amanda rocked a Savage X Fenty bra.

Amanda Steele stunned her 2.4 million Instagram followers on February 14 by treating them to a series of sexy snapshots of herself. The beauty vlogger was pictured rocking black lingerie that left little of her petite figure to the imagination.

Amanda, 21, got down low to show off her racy attire. She sat on top of a white silk scarf that had been tossed on the floor. Beside her, a large mirror with an ornate gold frame was propped up in a corner. She had placed an array of candles on the floor, including a few that were housed inside large decorative lanterns. A lit white candle was perched on top of a ceramic pillar holder, and a row of three votive prayer candles sat beside it. One featured a depiction of Jesus. A hand mirror sat near a candle in a bottle.

In the first photo that she shared, Amanda leaned against a white wall and faced the camera with her slender legs stretched out in front of her. She wore a bra from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty label, as per a tag that she added to her post. The piece featured balconette cups with scalloped finishing that drew the eye to her perky bust. She teamed the undergarment with a pair of sheer dark panties and fishnets. Her stockings’ netting featured a design that was similar to that of a chain-link fence.

Around her hips, she stacked two belts. One was solid black with a silver buckle, and the other was covered with silver studs. Her bling included a silver choker chain, small hoop earrings, and a ring on each hand. She had also used alligator clips to clip back the sides of her shoulder-length brunette hair.

Amanda’s long fingernails were painted with ivory polish, while her toenails were a bright lavender color. Her lips were a vivid shade of red.

In her second pic, the YouTube star turned to face the mirror, propping herself up on her left side. She parted her legs, which highlighted her thigh gap. The final sultry snapshot showed Amanda with her back against the wall again. This time, her arms were stretched up over her head, and her shapely stems were crossed.

In her caption, the model wished her followers a “happy love day,” and many of them returned the love in the comments section. Her admirers used a number of flattering adjectives to describe her, including “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “divine.”

This isn’t the first time Amanda has slayed in a revealing all-black look. She previously wowed her fans by rocking a bikini with a pair of leather chaps.