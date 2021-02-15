Camila Bernal Presents Her Thick Booty In Red G-String Panties

Camila Bernal spend Valentine’s Day in a racy ensemble that left little to the imagination. The model flashed her ample assets via Instagram while posing seductively for the camera.

Camila went all out for the racy post, as she showcased her curvaceous figure in a scanty lingerie set. The red g-string panties let it all hang out, exposing her thick booty and toned legs. The garment fit high over her voluptuous hips and wrapped around tiny waist.

She added a matching bra that included multiple straps that clung to her back and chest. The garment showcased her arms and shoulders as well.

Camila stood in front of a white backdrop. She had one foot placed on the ground. She bent her knee and propped up her other leg against a large, tan teddy bear with a red bow tied around his neck. Her back was arched and her head rested on top of the stuffed animal. She held a red heart on a stick in one of her hands. The photo was taken from a low angle, and the camera looked up at the buxom brunette.

Off the side, a bunch of heart-shaped balloons could be seen. In the caption of the post, Camila wished her adoring fans a happy holiday.

Her long, dark hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and fell over her shoulder.

Camila’s over 1.5 million followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the revealing snapshot by clicking the like button more than 25,000 times within the first eight hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the pic during that time.

“So beauty the outfit,” one follower stated.

“You look insanely amazing,” another wrote.

“Love this pic wooow happy v day,” a third comment read.

“She looks so pretty and cute,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model never seems to be shy when it comes to exposing her incredible curves in barely there garbs. She’s often seen posing in skintight lingerie, teeny tops, booty-hugging pants, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camila recently got racy in front of the lens when she opted for a white thong lingerie set and knee-high socks while showcasing her curvaceous backside in bed. That post was a huge hit among her followers. To date, it’s racked up more than 42,000 likes and over 580 comments.