Jessica Naz Arches Her Back In Form-Fitting White String Bikini

Jessica Naz was in true goddess form for her latest Instagram upload over the weekend. The Guess Jeans girl opted to strip down to a scanty outfit as she showcased her glistening skin.

In the sexy snap, Jessica slayed in a white string bikini. The form-fitting swimwear boasted a thin top that includes spaghetti straps and flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms tied over her narrow hips as they fit snugly against her slim midsection and highlighted her long, lean legs, as well as her deep tan. Her taut tummy and killer abs were also spotlighted in the post. She accessorized the look with a chain and pendant around her neck.

Jessica stood outdoors for the steamy shot. She had one leg crossed in front of the other and her hip pushed to the side. Her back was arched as she lifted both of her arms and ran her fingers through her hair. Her head was tilted dramatically to showcase the long lines of her neck, and her chest was pushed outward.

Behind her, the sunlight beamed down on a plethora of green foliage. Jessica geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California via the caption of the post.

Her long, dark hair was pulled back away from her forehead. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that she tied into a classic ponytail behind her head.

Jessica has amassed more than 531,000 followers on the social media app. Many of those fans went wild for the racy pic by clicking the like button more than 18,000 times within the first day after it was published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the snap during that time.

“All respect to to Heidi, but YOU are the new ‘The Body’ lady!” one follower wrote.

“What a stunning picture!” another gushed.

“Such a babe!! This white on youuu,” a third user declared.

“Beautiful view from head too [sic] toe,” a fourth person commented.

The model has been known to strike a pose in an array of different outfits. She’s often seen strutting her stuff in skintight jeans, racy lingerie, and even teeny bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she put her nearly-bare booty on full display in a sexy g-string and navy blue corset with a garter belt. That post was also a hit among her supporters. To date, that pic has raked in more than 30,000 likes and over 430 comments.