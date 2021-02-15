Amelia Gray Hamlin Shows Off Her Tan Lines While Rocking Revealing Lingerie And High Heels

Amelia posed on a balcony.

Amelia Gray Hamlin looked white-hot while beating the Miami heat in a sexy lingerie set.

As reported by People, the 19-year-old model is currently in the Florida city enjoying a romantic getaway with her Valentine, newly blond Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick, 37. She mixed work with pleasure and took advantage of the hot weather by heading outdoors to model lingerie. Her two-piece set was from Boux Avenue, a London-based clothing brand.

In a pair of pics that she posted to Instagram, Amelia stood on a high balcony with a glass railing. She had a stunning view of a busy beach, the sparkling sea, and a blue sky filled with fluffy clouds. However, in her first photo, she had her back to the sun-drenched scenery.

Amelia’s bra and panties were a sapphire blue hue that stood out against her sun-kissed skin’s warm tones. Her top was crafted out of sheer mesh with floral lace overlays on its stretchy cups. Underwire provided structure and support. The garment’s additional features included a metallic detail on the center gore and wide shoulder straps that were adjustable in the back.

Her matching panties were crafted out of the same delicate lace and mesh material. The bottoms featured strappy sides and a thong back that left little of her peachy posterior to the imagination. The undergarment was finished with metal hardware that consisted of a tiny medallion on the center front and two rings on the sides.

Amelia styled her intimate apparel with chic shoes and plenty of bling. On her feet, she wore a pair of lime green, high-heeled sandals with braided toe and ankle straps. The stilettos elongated her lissome legs. She sported a single silver bracelet, but her neck was adorned with an array of stacked necklaces. Two of them included pendants. She finished her jewelry with a delicate body chain that was nestled in her ample cleavage. It split below the bust, where it dipped down on her sides. The statement piece helped to highlight her waist’s whittled appearance.

She initially faced the camera and stretched her body out by reaching up to grab her dark hair, holding it in a temporary ponytail. In her second snapshot, she stood sideways and leaned forward on one of the railings. She stepped her right foot in front of the left and arched her back, emphasizing the round shape of her pert backside. In this shot, tan lines from a pair of bikini bottoms were visible on her right hip. She left her brunette waves down to be teased by the sea breeze.

Some of Amelia’s followers compared her good looks to those of her mother, actress Lisa Rinna, while others mentioned the new man in her life.

“Smokeshow. Scott Disick is the luckiest man alive,” wrote one commenter.