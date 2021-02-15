Alexis Clark Celebrates Valentine’s Day While Flaunting Curves In Provocative Nude Lingerie

Alexix Clark spent Valentine’s Day scantily clad. The gorgeous blond model took things to the next level when she posed in a revealing ensemble while serving up a sultry look for the camera in her latest Instagram share.

In the steamy snap, Alexis looked smoking hot as she flaunted her curves in a provocative nude lingerie set. The skimpy bra included thin straps that put her toned biceps and shoulders on full display. The neckline was cut deep to expose her abundant cleavage, as the garment hugged her chest tightly.

The matching panties were pulled up high over her voluptuous hips and fit firmly on her slim waist. The undies emphasized her round booty and muscular thighs in the process. A garter belt also wrapped around her midsection. She accessorized the look with a thin chain around her neck, and a bracelet on her wrist.

Alexis sat on a plush chair with a high back for the photo. She rested one hand behind her for balance, as the other grabbed a fistful of her hair. She also arched her back and pushed her chest outward. Her legs were pressed together as she gave a smoldering stare into the lens.

Behind her, a pink decorative pillow was visible. A pink curtain and some wall art could also be seen in the background. In the caption, Alexis wished her fans a good day, adding a red heart emoji for emphasis.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled away from her forehead. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

Alexis’ 804,000-plus followers didn’t hold back when it comes to showing some love for the post. The pic garnered more than 16,000 likes in less than an hour after it was first shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 180 remarks.

“Such a cutie and hottie stunning,” one follower stated.

“That’s amazing,” another wrote.

“Ur beauty is just slaying,” a third comment read.

“Tell us your secret to be that perfect woman,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her enviable curves in revealing garbs. She’s often photographed sporting sexy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexis recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a pair of red thong panties and a matching bra while showcasing her pert derriere in the bathroom. That post has racked up more than 86,000 likes and over 900 comments thus far.