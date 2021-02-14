Jessica Wilde Poses With Legs Apart In Sheer Black Lingerie: ‘Happy Love Day’

Jessica Wilde went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram share on Sunday afternoon. The tattoo model stunned as she rocked a racy look while wishing her adoring fans a happy Valentine’s Day.

Jessica slayed in a sheer, black lingerie piece. The bodysuit featured lace material that clung to her chest, as well as a scooped neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display.

The garment hugged her slim midsection tightly. It was cut high over her curvy hips as it accentuated her long, lean legs. She added a bit of an edge to the look with a black leather jacket draped over her shoulders.

Jessica sat on a carpeted floor for the snap. She had her legs apart and one knee bent. She rested one of her hands over her ankle, while the other held an unlit cigarette up to her lips. She appeared to slouch a bit as she leaned forward and tilted her head to the side. She completed her pose with a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background of the shot, a bed made up with white blankets could be seen behind her. A matching bedside table was also visible, as well as a small lamp. In the caption of the post, Jessica told her fans to have a happy “love day,” and admitted that the photo was a throwback post. She also geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Jessica’s 921,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The pic garnered more than 6,400 likes within the first hour after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 130 messages during that time.

“Happy Valentine’s Day. The dark side never looked better,” one follower wrote.

“Hello? Megan fox is that you?!” another gushed.

“Breathtakingly gorgeous,” a third user stated.

“We all love you! Thanks for being such a beautiful and awesome person!” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s often seen flashing her many tattoos in sexy outfits such as skimpy bathing suits, teeny tops, plunging dresses, and more.

