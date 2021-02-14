Gabby Epstein Is A Smokeshow In Red-Hot Lingerie For Valentine’s Day Post

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein sent temperatures soaring on Sunday, February 14 when she uploaded some smoking-hot new photos of her enviable figure in a revealing ensemble.

The 26-year-old influencer was seemingly photographed inside of her home for the four-slide series as a large mirror and a wooden desk were visible the background. She took center stage in each frame as she struck several sultry poses that called attention to her killer curves.

In the first photo, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she cocked one hip slightly. She looked to her right and placed one finger in her mouth while pouting. She posed similarly in the second snapshot, except that time she directed her gaze towards the camera’s lens. In the third image, she leaned her body forward while propping her booty out. Meanwhile, in the fourth frame, she stood up straight while tugging on her bottoms with both hands.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was styled in loose curls and partially pinned back as it fell around her shoulders and back. Some side tresses also fell around her face. Her short nails appeared to have a metallic gold polish

Gabby showcased her insane figure in a red lingerie set. Her bra featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders, floral lace trimmings, and low-cut padded cups that revealed an ample amount of cleavage. Her skimpy bottoms, which looked to be cut in a thong style, also did not provide much coverage as they highlighted her hips, booty, and slender midriff. She completed the intimate look with matching red lace gloves and a lace chocker necklace.

In the post’s caption, she shared a sarcastic joke regarding Valentine’s Day and lingerie. She also revealed that the images were snapped by a content creator whose Instagram handle is @Clint.

The jaw-dropping photo set quickly became a hit with social media users, accumulating more than 37,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. More than 300 commenters also conveyed their support for the model’s form, good looks, and choice of intimate apparel.

“Such a babe,” one individual wrote, filling their compliment with a number of heart-eyes emoji.

“Very beautiful, I love the red on you,” another admirer chimed in.

“Really gorgeous,” a third fan asserted, following with red heart and fire symbols.

“Beautiful and super sexy,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The model is no stranger to sharing revealing looks on her Instagram page. Just a few days ago, she uploaded some images of herself in a tiny paisley-print bikini while at the beach.