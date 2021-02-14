Chanel West Coast Shows Off Insane Body In Red Jeweled Thong Bodysuit

Chanel West Coast is showing off her incredible physique in a sexy new Instagram post. The Ridiculousness star promoted her newest music video on February 14, which had an aesthetic that matched the holiday. Chanel wished her 3.5 million followers a “Happy Valentine’s Day” and urged them to stream her new video for “I Want You.”

In the clip, Chanel wore two separate outfits, both of which were risque in nature. The first was a red thong bodysuit which the rapper showed off from the back initially. Her round rump was on full display and was adorned with four drooping fabric strings that ran down the side of her curves. The bodysuit also had all sorts of cutouts and showed off her slender tummy and cleavage. The garb was encrusted with red jewels that sparkled as they were hit with the set’s light.

Paired with the look were long matching gloves which ran all the way up to Chanel’s arms, and past her elbows. The gloves were fingerless, allowing the singer to show off her bold manicure. She wore her long brunette locks down and in loose waves with a middle part.

Behind her was a heart-shaped bed with a heart-shaped mattress attached to it. A black pedestal tub and bicycle were also oddly placed behind her, and the room was lit with a romantic glow.

Chanel’s second look was a little more conservative. The garb was made of lavender tulle which was stitched together in ruffly layers. She wore popular Chanel brand earrings, with a “cha” hanging from one ear and “nel” hanging from the other.

The 32-year-old showed her excitement for “I Want You” in her caption and added several heart emoji. She called “I Want You” a love song, and sent her fans to her bio where they could find the link to listen to the hit.

In under an hour, the post had over 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of the reality star complimented her sexy outfit, while also wishing her a happy holiday.

“Chanel you look so cute and the music video is so amazing good and Ilysm,” one fan wrote.

“You are an absolutely amazing woman,” a second added.

The comment section also filled up with emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face, flame, and crown as her supporters called her a “queen.”

Chanel flaunted her backside earlier this month as well when she rocked a floral print gown on February 4. Her upload was all about being elegant, and it earned her over 47,000 likes.