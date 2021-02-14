Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Honored Princess Diana In Surprise Pregnancy Announcement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child.

People Magazine confirmed that a spokesperson for the couple confirmed they are expanding their family.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” said the spokesperson.

Archie, is Harry and Meghan’s first son. He is 19 months old and will turn 2 in May. Their charitable foundation, Archewell, is named after him. He is currently seventh in line to the British throne but does not have a title.

The couple confirmed the news via a photograph taken by their friend Misan Harriman. She featured the snapshot on her Instagram page.

The black and white image showed the duo as they relaxed in a tranquil outdoor area.

Harry sat down on a grassy field beneath a tree. The Duke of Sussex was dressed casually in a button-down, long-sleeved dress shirt. He wore long pants and was barefoot. Harry smiled lovingly at his wife, whose head was cradled in his lap.

Harry’s right hand held Meghan’s hair as she leaned her head atop his left thigh and looked upward at his face.

Meghan cradled her baby bump in a flowing dress by Carolina Herrera, reported People. The dress had a tank top and a bottom that flowed over the tops of her feet.

The royals shared their happy news in just time for Valentine’s Day.

Royal reported Omid Scobie revealed in a tweet here that they may have chosen to reveal their happy news on this particular day in part to honor Harry’s late mother. Princess Diana announced she was pregnant with Harry on Valentine’s Day 37 years earlier.

The new arrival will be the first baby of British royal descent to be born in the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their positions as senior royals in March 2020. Harry and Meghan set up a home in Montecito, California, where they reportedly live near both Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, also lives in California.

Followers of the duo shared their joy in the comments section of Misan’s post.

“Awwww I love this and I love them! Congrats to the beautiful couple,” wrote one fan.

“Wonderful news and gorgeous shot!” a second fan claimed.

“Sweet! Such a lovely photo,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

The prince had previously said he would only like to have two children, citing his concerns for the environment and the effects of global warming. This was said in his interview with primate-expert Jane Goodall in British Vogue that was guest-edited by Meghan in July 2019 before Archie’s birth.