Peyton List Of ‘Cobra Kai’ Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Retro Cards Featuring Her Iconic Co-Stars

Cobra Kai star Peyton List is well-known for setting her Instagram timeline ablaze with incredibly revealing snapshots. With her latest post, though, it was her iconic co-stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka who were roasted.

On Sunday, the 22-year-old — who first gained notoriety with her portrayal of Emma Ross on the Disney Channel series Jessie — updated her profile with a Valentine’s Day-inspired slideshow. However, instead of sharing photos of herself, List uploaded a pair of pictures featuring retro Valentine’s Day cards bearing the likenesses of the aforementioned Karate Kid alums.

In the first shot, a much younger Zabka (who plays Johnny Lawrence) was shown sporting a pair of skintight blue jeans and a ribbed, white tank top that was torn on both sides. As a result, his chest and midsection were largely left bare on his right side as he posed with his thumbs buried in his pockets and a smile on his face.

The text on the card read, “IF YOU’LL BE MY VALENTINE, I’LL BE YOUR SENSEI,” in keeping with the martial arts motif. The card was also decorated with heart graphics.

Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), meanwhile, was shown on the card in the second slide. He was sporting a toothy grin of his own as he posed with his head turned toward the camera and his dark mane gloriously feathered and flaring out in the ’80s style. Its text read, “MIYAGI-DON’T GO BREAKING MY HEART.”

The actor clearly knows how to keep love alive, even today, as he recently revealed the secret to maintaining his 33-year marriage in an interview with People.

In the accompanying caption, List joked about the fact that neither of the men were her senseis — a reference to her Cobra Kai character, Tory, being a member of the titular dojo — but that she could “appreciate a good Valentine” when she saw one.

Clearly, it was a feeling that was shared by a number of her fans and followers. In less than an hour after List’s slideshow went live, it had already racked up more than 100,000 likes, some of which came from other castmates like Mary Mouser.

The comments section was similarly overrun with Instagrammers who couldn’t help but gush over the incredible throwback cards.

“I can’t decide which one I should send to my crush,” joked one fan.

“Not me printing out the Ralph Macchio one,” wrote an apparent admirer.

“Well Peyton, Johnny’s always been gorgeous, I’ve never stopped going crazy for him,” confessed a third follower.