Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Ample Assets In Skintight Tank And Daisy Dukes

Actress Alexandra Daddario celebrated Valentine’s Day by getting outdoors and she took her 18.9 million Instagram followers with her. The Baywatch star shared a new post to her timeline on February 14 where she stood in front of a tall waterfall and thanked all her fans for their “immense love.”

Alexandra wore a skintight coral-colored garb in the photo, which clung to her ample assets. The piece, which appeared to be a tank top, was tucked tightly into a pair of Daisy Dukes that had a heavily frayed hemline. The high-waisted shorts hung high on her hips and landed just a few inches below her rump. The denim was slashed several times on each leg and featured a zipper and button closure. She also sported a thin chain necklace that hung down on her sternum.

The 34-year-old also wore a black baseball cap with a curved brim. She pulled her brunette locks back and into a messy ponytail, which was hidden behind her hat. Alexandra stared down at her photographer as she was captured from below. Behind her, a tall waterfall and lush greenery that clung to steep cliffs could be seen.

In her caption, Alexandra expressed her gratitude for all the love she has in her life on Valentine’s Day. She also wished her followers, who were partnered up or not, a happy holiday. She closed out the caption with several colored heart emoji.

In just a few hours, the upload racked up over 735,000 likes and 3,000-plus comments. Fans of the San Andreas star filled the comments section with sweet compliments and wished her a happy holiday back.

“Happy Valentine’s day gorgeous!!! I hope you have a wonderful holiday!!! Wishing you endless love today!!” one excited fan wrote.

“Sweet mother of all that is good and pure!” added another, with several red hearts.

“Looking like a queen as always,” a third user declared.

The comments section also filled up with emoji, including the heart-eyed smiley face, flame, and lighting bolt, which fans of the actress often leave in remembrance of her role in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

Alexandra has been posting to her Instagram feed more regularly lately since she is on set filming a television mini-series called The White Lotus. Some of her posts from the last week also include water, as she has been out on the ocean and enjoying time on the beach. A February 10 post saw the actress sporting a tiny swimsuit as she made a dash for the ocean’s waves.