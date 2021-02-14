UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Praises The State Of American Democracy, Biden Conversations

Despite the level of political division that currently exists in the United States, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that the American democracy continues to be in a good place. Moreover, his early conversations with President Joe Biden have led him to believe that their respective nations are coming together on a number of issues.

The United Kingdom’s Conservative Party Leader shared his opinions during an appearance on CBS’ News Face the Nation on Sunday morning.

“I think the clear message that we get from the proceedings in America is that after all the toings and froings and all the kerfuffle, American democracy is strong and the American Constitution is strong and robust,” he told anchor Margaret Brennan.

Johnson also spoke about the importance of maintaining strong relations with the U.S. and the areas where he and Biden have found common ground.

“I’ve had some good conversations already with President Biden, fantastic conversations about the way he sees things,” he said. “There’s been some important developments in the way the U.K., U.S. thinking has been coming together in the last few weeks, and particularly on issues like climate change, on NATO, on Iran, but above all, on the ways that the U.S. and the U.K. are going to work together to deal with the environmental challenge that faces our planet.”

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Brennan noted that the relationship between the two men hadn’t always appeared to be a positive one, mentioning that Biden once referred to Johnson as a clone of former President Donald Trump. But Johnson didn’t directly answer her question about whether or not he was worried about getting off to a rocky start with America’s chief executive.

Instead, he focused on his recent dialogue with Biden and again mentioned climate change as an issue that their respective countries could tackle together. In particular, Johnson praised Biden’s decision to re-enter the Paris Agreement, which the Trump administration had officially withdrawn from previously.

In addition to offering praise for Biden’s environmental plan, johnson joked about the two men having both appropriated the same “build back better” slogan.

Although it was widely believed that Johnson and Trump had a congenial relationship during the latter’s presidency, it was reported last summer that the prime minister and his allies were privately hoping he would not receive a second term in office. A minister in Johnson’s government told The Sunday Times that a Biden win would make things easier on their own administration.