Niece Waidhofer Rocks Collared Lingerie With Chain Harness While Lying On Bed Covered With Gold Roses

Niece revealed that she painted the flowers herself.

Niece Waidhofer skipped the pink and red and went dark and sultry for her Valentine’s Day Instagram post.

Like many popular IG models, Niece shared a photo of herself rocking lingerie on the romantic holiday. The look she chose had a BDSM vibe, thanks to its dark color and strappy design. She wore an all-black set that sharply contrasted with her porcelain skin. Her look included a push-up bra with sleek molded cups. The garment gave her already busty chest even more of a boost, helping it become the focal point of her pic.

She drew further attention to her ample assets with the addition of a harness. The piece included a wide leather collar with an O-ring. The metallic hardware was linked to a pair of rose gold chains. They were nestled between Niece’s cleavage, and they also circled the sides of her bust. The chains were attached to a wide leather belt accented with another ring. On her wrists, she wore a pair of sturdy coordinating cuffs with rings.

Below the belt, her edgy intimate apparel consisted of a pair of black hip-hugger panties and a garter belt. The latter covered Niece’s belly button. It boasted numerous straps, rings, buckles, and studs. Its attached garters were adorned with chains and small swivel bolt snaps. She used a tag to reveal that her risqué lingerie was from Honey Birdette.

Niece was stretched on a black fur blanket. Her brunette hair was spread out around her angular face, but her glossy mane was almost camouflaged by her bedding. She placed her hands over her head on the bed and raised her right thigh while gazing at the camera seductively with her pale pink lips parted.

A row of shimmering gold roses had been placed beside her. In her caption, she revealed that she decided to add the blooms to her shoot after seeing a post from another model who stayed at an Indonesian hotel where gold-tipped roses were left on her bed. Niece wrote that she made her floral props herself using gold paint and fake flowers.

Niece’s alluring apartment photo shoot really wowed her followers. One of her fans was impressed by the amount of time and effort it likely took for her to get dressed in her sexy attire.

“I don’t know how you have to patience to put all that on and buckle everything. I struggle to remember to zip up,” the commenter quipped.

A few admirers responded to the model’s caption, where she wrote that she is not a “travel influencer.”

“Glad you’re saving your money for important things like fried foods and fancy undies!” one message read.

“You may be balling on a budget, but you’re still killing the game! Happy Valentine’s Day!” another fan wrote.