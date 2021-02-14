NFL Rumors: Jets Could Be Out Of The Running For Deshaun Watson

The New York Jets have been seen as a potential frontrunner to land Deshaun Watson, but a new report indicates they could be out of the running.

Watson asked for a trade amid a falling out with Houston’s front office regarding the direction of the franchise and recent hiring decisions. He is seen as one of the most in-demand trade targets in years, with as many as a dozen teams connected to him, despite what could be a historically high price tag. The Jets, a team with an arsenal of high draft picks and a desire to acquire a franchise quarterback, were seen as one of the strongest contenders, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported this may no longer be the case.

Citing a league source, Fowler reported that Watson is not keen on the idea of being traded to the Jets and may not be willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to pave the way for a deal. Fowler added that the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers were at the top of his list.