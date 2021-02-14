Tennis Star Serena Williams Stuns In A Sequin Bomber Jacket While Drinking A Cocktail

Tennis champion Serena Williams wowed social media after posting a new upload in which she modeled a chic new look from her own clothing line, Serena.

The post was a short video in which she appeared to be having a fun afternoon with two friends. During the escapade the trio made summery-looking cocktails which included “three to four shots.”

For the occasion, Serena wore a trendy sequined bomber jacket which added a festive touch to the look. The top part of the jacket was a stunning gold color, with the sequins slowly changing into black and bronze as they continued down the garment. The metallic hues both perfectly complemented the tennis star’s glowing skin.

Beneath the bomber was a classic black top that played off the bright sequins of the jacket. The top had a low v-neckline so that showed off Serena’s collarbone and décolletage. It was also cropped just below the bust, exposing the pro-athlete’s toned abs.

The complete the look, Serena wore a pair of pin-striped pants. They were a mid-rise silhouette and cinched just below her belly-button in a cut that flattered her figure.

Serena styled her lightened blond hair into a slightly off-center part and bouncy ringlets. Her loosened curls cascaded down past her shoulders, with few shorter tendrils artfully framing her face.

The Grand Slam winner accessorized with a large gold necklace with a rectangular charm as well as some statement cocktail rings.

The setting for the clip was a bright kitchen, with white subway tiles lining the walls and lush green plants and yellow lemons in the backdrop. At the kitchen’s island, Serena stood with two friends, who were fashionably dressed themselves in an animal-print sheath and pretty pink wrap dress. The three held wine glasses as mixers and champagne bottles dotted the foreground.

The short clip was posted to Serena’s fashion line social media instead of her own official account. Fans awarded the fun upload around 1,000 likes and more than two dozen comments.

“Love you Serena… enjoying your [Australian Open],” raved one fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a red heart symbol and applause emoji.

“It’s the weekend baby!!!!” encouraged a second.

“To your health, princess,” gushed a third.

“Have a great weekend,” wished a fourth, concluding the comment with the hallelujah hands symbol.

It is not the first time this month that Serena has stunned her fans on Instagram. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the athlete and entrepreneur recently dropped jaws after modeling a stunning purple gown with a daring leg-slit.