Meg Kylie Wears Risqué Lace Lingerie In New Instagram Post

Meg Kylie teased her Instagram 852,000 followers with a smoking-hot update today. In the most recent share, the Australian model showcased her incredibly toned physique in scandalous three-piece lingerie set from the famous brand, Lounge Underwear.

The provocative snapshot showed the 23-year-old posing indoors. From what was visible, she was inside her room, lounging on the unmade bed. The image featured a closeup look of her body from her thighs to her chest. She struck a seductive pose by sitting on the mattress, leaning backward, and using her arms to support her body.

The sunshine that came from the nearby glass window appeared to illuminate the room, as well as her bodacious curves. Some parts of her skin were hit by sunlight, and it looked glowing in the picture.

Meg wore a skimpy light pink bra-and-panty combo made of delicate sheer and lace fabric. The bra boasted classic balconette cups that barely contained her ample chest. The cups were see-through, but the lace detailing was thick enough to cover her buxom curves. It had stretchable straps that clung to her shoulders for support. The plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of her decolletage. The underwire structure that pushed her breasts up displayed more cleavage.

The model sported a matching pair of undies, which were made of the same sheer and lace material as the upper undergarment. It had high leg cuts that accentuated her curvy hips and lean thighs. She also sported a garter belt that hugged her slim waistline, highlighting her flat stomach and abs. The color of her three-piece set was a nice contrast to her bronze tan.

Meg ditched her accessories as not to distract her viewers from her sexy intimates. Some strands of her hair were loose, falling over her body.

Meg added a tag for Lounge Underwear in her post. The company’s other Instagram page, Lounge Intimates, was also tagged in the picture. She also greeted her fans with a “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

In less than a day of going live on the social media platform, her recent upload garnered more than 10,700 likes and over 60 comments. Online supporters flocked to the comments section and wrote gushing messages about her insanely fit figure. Countless other followers struggled to find the right words to express their admiration for the model. Instead, they opted to use various emoji to express their feelings.

“You are hot and sensuous. Glamorous and gorgeous,” one of her fans commented.

“I’m learning that I have a thing for Australian woman. I think you are the prettiest,” wrote another follower.

“You are a goddess. So sexy!” gushed a third admirer.