NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Get Lonzo Ball & JJ Redick For Kelly Oubre Jr., Kevon Looney & 2021 First-Rounder

Late last month, it was reported that the Golden State Warriors had supposedly considered trading small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. to the New Orleans Pelicans prior to the March 25 deadline, with rumors also suggesting that the Pelicans are also looking to deal two of their key backcourt players — Lonzo Ball and J.J. Redick. According to a recently proposed trade idea, both teams could make a move that would involve all of the aforementioned players, with Ball and Redick heading to Golden State and New Orleans receiving Oubre, backup center Kevon Looney, and the 2021 first-round pick previously acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As explained on Saturday by NBA Analysis Network, the Warriors might need to make some changes on or before the March 25 trade deadline because of how “inconsistent” they have been since the start of the 2020-21 campaign. Specifically, the team’s perceived lack of depth was cited as the main reason behind this issue. According to the outlet, the Warriors could “choose to be aggressive” and opt to add another outside shooter.

Although some of the Pelicans’ older players, including Redick and Eric Bledsoe, might be on the trading block as the organization tries to get younger, it was suggested that Redick and Ball might be a better fit for the Warriors’ offense as replacements for the injured Klay Thompson’s contributions. The publication added that the two erstwhile Pelicans guard could relieve some of the pressure off two-time MVP Stephen Curry, who has returned to his old form after missing most of the 2019-20 season with a hand injury.

“The Warriors are a team that likes to play fast and shoot the ball from deep. Steph Curry is having another elite season leading the Warriors but he could use some help to attract some of the defensive pressure.”

Ashley Landis / Getty Images

According to New Orleans’ page on Basketball-Reference, Ball is currently third on the team in scoring, averaging 13.8 points along with 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.5 percent. Redick, who turns 37 years old this year, is producing eight points per game in an off-the-bench role and is shooting only 36.7 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, NBA Analysis Network suggested that if the hypothetical deal becomes a reality, Oubre could thrive in New Orleans as an athletic player who could add some size to the wing. As the Timberwolves are expected to miss the playoffs yet again in 2020-21, their first-round pick in this year’s draft could turn out to be a lottery selection, one that will allow the Pelicans to add another young and promising player to help in their rebuilding process.