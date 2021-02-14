Molly Sims, 47, Shows Off Her Legs In A Blue Swimsuit & Spills Her Secret For Preventing Cellulite

Molly celebrated the start of 'ski week.'

Molly Sims headed south of the border for another sunny getaway over the weekend, and the iconic model celebrated the start of her vacation by sharing a few new swimsuit photos with her 571,000 Instagram followers. Much to the delight of many of her fans, she also spilled one of the secrets behind her legs’ flawless appearance.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel revealed that she and her family are spending “ski week” in the sand, not the snow. The geotag of her latest IG post identified the location of their trip as a popular tourist destination: Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Her three-part slideshow showed her taking advantage of the area’s warm tropical climate by rocking a navy blue bathing suit and basking in the sun.

Molly, 47, stunned in the stylish maillot, which featured an eyelet lace-up detail at the neck and a seam underneath the bust. The scoop neck showcased her glowing décolletage, while the mid-cut sides flattered the her long, toned legs. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model accessorized with a chunky chain-link necklace, a pair of bejeweled dangle earrings, and classic wayfarer sunglasses. She wore her blond locks swept over to one side to create volume up top, and it looked like the wind was giving her hairstyle even more lift.

The radiant mother of three stood in sand that had been raked to create neat, even lines. Behind her, there was a two-story luxury villa with a pool, balcony, and large patio. The area outside the dwelling featured plenty of seating, including outdoor couches, loungers shaded by parasols, and a pair of woven hanging chairs.

In her first pic, Molly struck a triumphant pose by holding her arms up in a V. She also pointed the toes of her right leg and bent her knee, drawing attention to her shapely stems. The second snapshot saw the Las Vegas actress standing sideways with her arms down. She faced the camera as the corners of her lips quirked up in a small smile. The final photo was similar, but she flashed her pearly whites as she posed up on her toes.

Molly’s Instagram followers had questions about her chic look, and she answered a few of them. She informed the fans who inquired about her bathing suit that it was a Melissa Odabash design, and she also responded to a commenter who asked her what she does to keep her legs cellulite-free. She revealed that she uses the NuBODY microcurrent skin-toning device from NuFACE.

Molly was in Cabo just a few weeks ago, and her fans loved getting to see her gorgeous vacation pics. In one scorching-hot shot, she showed off her flat abs in a strapless two-piece.