Paige VanZant Shows Off Her Sandy Cheeks In An Extra-Cheeky Bikini

Paige shared a photo from a trip to the beach.

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant got sandy in the sun during her latest seashore sojourn, and she treated her 2.7 million Instagram followers to a snapshot of one of the potentially bothersome places where sand got stuck to her skin.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the 26-year-old mixed martial artist decided to rock a festive red bikini for her sexy photoshoot. She opted to show off the back of the bathing suit, so the only parts of her halter-style top that made an appearance in the image were the thick strings that stretched around her neck and back. They were both tied in large, floppy bows.

On her lower half, Paige rocked a pair of revealing bottoms that placed the spotlight directly on her pert derriere. The garment boasted a cheeky style that was cut so thin that it bordered on being a thong. It appeared to have ruching on the sides, which gave its Y-shaped back a wrinkled appearance.

The former Dancing with the Stars competitor got down on her knees to pose on top of a large white beach blanket. However, the fabric failed to protect her bared booty from the sea of sand that surrounded her. Her feet were covered with the grainy substance, and she was sitting back on her heels. This transferred some of the course granules to her sun-kissed buns of steel. Her legs and elbows were also a bit sandy.

Paige held her hands in front of her body and sat up straight as her pic was taken. She turned her head slightly to the side, revealing that she was rocking a pair of shiny diamond earrings and a dazzling smile. Her blond hair was damp and pulled back in a messy bun at the nape of her neck.

Paige’s provocative pic was taken from a low angle, which helped ensure that her posterior commanded attention. The background of the shot included more sand, rolling green waves, and a blue sky.

The Bare Knuckle FC competitor described herself as a “beach babe” in her caption, and her followers seemed to appreciate her affinity for the sea and sun. They awarded her post with over 74,000 likes and a deluge of compliments.

“What a view. Oh and the beach doesn’t look that bad either,” read one response to her post.

“Beautiful moon out this afternoon!” wrote another a fan.

“Hot girl summer already,” a third admirer chimed in.

A few of Paige’s followers noticed the fleshy blur at the bottom of her pic and blamed her husband, Austin Vanderford, for flubbing the shot.

“@austinvanderford your camera skills starting to polish up good,” read a seemingly sarcastic message that included a crying laughing emoji.