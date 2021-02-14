Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Ample Cleavage And Curves In Scanty Workout Ensemble

Social media sensation Jilissa Zoltko updated her Instagram account on Saturday, February 13, with some smoking-hot photos of her famous figure, wowing her 1.3 million followers.

The 23-year-old was captured on a wooden deck for the two-slide series as a rustic-looking home filled the background behind her. She stood out most in both frames as she struck two attention-grabbing poses.

In the first photo, she sat on her knees with the front of her body facing the camera. She seemingly popped her booty out and leaned forward while pushing her chest out, highlighting her killer curves. She grabbed a can of Celsius, an energy drink, with her right hand and smiled widely as she looked away from the camera’s lens. She posed similarly in the second image, except that time, she gave off a more engaged vibe as she looked directly toward the camera.

She wore her long, highlighted, blond locks in gorgeous waves that fell around her shoulders and back. She rocked her nails long with a light pink polish.

Jilissa showed off her enviable form in a scanty workout ensemble from Bo and Tee, an activewear brand based in the United Kingdom. Her top featured a ribbed texture, short sleeves, a cropped body that flaunted her toned midriff, and a plunging V-shaped neckline that revealed a great deal of her cleavage. She teamed the garment with matching high-rise biker shorts that tightly hugged her form, highlighting her curvy hips, pert derriere, and slender waist.

Jilissa completed the sporty, yet revealing look with a pair of white sneakers. She also glammed the outfit up with some accessories, including a dainty necklace and a Cartier bracelet.

In the post’s caption, she promoted Celsius and tagged their Instagram handle.

The photo set, which went live just a few hours ago, has already amassed more than 19,000 likes, looking to be a big hit with her social media following. More than 220 fans also relayed their adulation for Jilissa, her enviable physique, her good looks, and her choice of attire in the comments section.

“White looks amazing on you,” one individual wrote, following their words with a single red heart emoji.

“You look beautiful,” another admirer chimed in.

“Such a great smile, you’re so pretty,” a third fan added, adding a red rose symbol.

“Beautiful smile on you, divine,” a fourth user gushed.

