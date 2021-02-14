Halle Berry, 54, Wears Nothing But Cheeky Underwear & Shakes Her Derriere Beside Her Boyfriend

Halle wore a pair of undies decorated with hearts.

Halle Berry spent some quality time with her man ahead of Valentine’s Day, and she rocked a pair of cheeky underwear that were an appropriate choice for the holiday. The Bond girl took to Instagram on Saturday to give fans a look at her undies and those of her boyfriend.

Halle, 54, proved that she and record producer Van Hunt, 50, are still going strong by sharing a short video clip of the two standing with their backs to the camera. They were leaning over a metal railing with a few potted plants lined up on a ledge in front of it. The couple was also standing on the narrow ledge.

The lovebirds appeared to be drinking in their scenic view of a sunny blue sky and a hillside covered with lush green trees. Halle had one arm draped over her lover’s back, and she couldn’t seem to contain her happiness — the radiant star did a little dance of joy by shaking her derriere. She playfully bumped hips with Van as she moved.

Halle had on a pair of black briefs that featured a cartoon heart print in pink, red, turquoise, and white. Her underwear boasted a flattering fit. They had a high waistline, but they were designed to show some skin down lower. The back was cut so that it exposed a teasing amount of her peachy posterior, while the leg openings featured an elongating high cut. The results of all her hard work in the gym were evident as she wiggled her buns of steel.

She had no top on, which allowed her strong back muscles to shine. However, they were partially covered by her highlighted, golden brunette hair. Her lustrous locks were styled in messy waves.

Her romantic partner also went shirtless, wearing only a pair of black boxer briefs. Halle had used a filter on her video to make it look like old, grainy film footage, so the colors were somewhat muted. However, her man’s hair appeared to be covered by a pink skull cap.

Halle’s joy seemed to be contagious — by the end of the video, her boyfriend was shaking his butt a bit, too.

The musical accompaniment that Halle chose for her romantic clip was one of Van’s songs, “Being a Girl.” In the caption, she revealed that her adorable undergarment was from the brand MeUndies.

Her early Valentine’s Day gift for her IG audience proved to be massively popular, amassing over 130,000 likes and 1,900 comments during the first two hours after she uploaded it.

“Wow, luckiest guy in the planet,” read one message.

“I love them together,” wrote another fan.

“Seriously, y’all can’t get any hotter,” a third viewer chimed in. “These two lovebirds for the win.”