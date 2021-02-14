White House Press Aide TJ Ducklo Resigns Amid Harassment Scandal

White House press aide TJ Ducklo, who has been embroiled in controversy in recent days amid allegations that he made threatening comments to a reporter, has resigned from his post in the administration of President Joe Biden.

As relayed by Forbes‘ Andrew Solender with a tweet on Saturday, W.H. Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement confirming that Ducklo had tendered his resignation following a discussion earlier in the evening. She further noted that she and her team are committed to following the standard set by Biden in treating people with “dignity and respect” and showing that they value others through their actions and words.

One day earlier, Ducklo made headlines when Vanity Fair reported that he had lashed out at Politico‘s Tara Palmeri, who was working on a story on the former’s personal relationship with Axios reporter Alexi McCammond.

Per the Vanity Fair report, Ducklo was incensed that the story was being written and wasted little time in attempting to stamp it out. In doing so, he contacted Palmeri and allegedly told her that he would “destroy” her for publishing it. He was also said to have made a number of misogynistic remarks, suggesting that she was “jealous” that an unidentified man had wanted to be with McCammond and not her in the past.

That account of what had transpired between the two of them was released mere hours after Psaki had stated that “compassion and kindness is back” in a quote retweet from her official government Twitter profile.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

In the wake of the scandal, Psaki revealed that Ducklo had been suspended for one week without pay. She further indicated that he had apologized to Palmeri and that he would not be working directly with Politico reporters upon his return to work.

Despite the initial punitive action that had been taken, Biden’s press secretary faced criticism from some who said that she had turned a blind eye to Ducklo’s abusive behavior. Others noted that she had dodged a question on Friday regarding the president’s Inauguration Day claim that he would immediately fire any staff member that was found to have been disrespectful to others.

For his part, Ducklo expressed regret for his behavior in a tweeted statement following the announcement of his resignation.

“I know this is terrible. I know I can’t take it back,” he wrote. “This incident is not representative of who I am as a person, and I will be determined to earn back the trust of everyone I have let down because of my intolerable actions.”