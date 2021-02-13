Joe Biden Should Be Impeached For Being ‘Compromised’ By China, Congresswoman Says

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who previously filed articles of impeachment against Joe Biden for his family’s alleged decades of profiteering off of his political career, is continuing to suggest that the Democrat should face the process.

“Joe Biden is FULLY compromised by Communist China,” she tweeted Friday evening. “He must be IMPEACHED!”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson previously accused the president of being compromised by China along with other elites in Washington, D.C. He pointed to a leaked video of Di Dongsheng, a professor at Renmin University in Beijing, China, who claimed that Biden’s presidency is favorable to the East Asia country. Di also claimed that China has multiple officials at high levels of the United State government.

Whether Biden is compromised or not, Portuguese political scientist Bruno Maçães argued in an op-ed for Foreign Policy that the head of state is “complacent” in his approach to the superpower. According to the author, Biden does not realize the potential of China’s Communist model to create and control advanced technologies. Instead, Maçães argued that the president — along with others in Washington — naively believes that China is doomed for failure due to a lack of democracy.

Mark Makela / Getty Images

Just one day after her Friday tweet, Greene again pushed for Biden’s impeachment on Twitter and pointed to a Fox News article that reported on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s investigation into newly released emails that suggest the head of state’s son introduced him to a top executive at Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings in 2015.

“The evidence is there. Joe Biden in the Oval Office is a national security threat. ‘The Big Guy’ must be IMPEACHED!”

The article noted that the emails were obtained by The New York Post and suggested that the former vice president was introduced to the executive less than one year before he pushed for the firing of prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the natural gas company.

According to GOP Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, his team regularly speaks with individuals who email its whistleblower account to determine if their claims can be validated.

“Although we consider those communications to be confidential, because the individual in this instance spoke with the media about his contact with the committee, we can confirm receipt of his email complaint, have been in contact with the whistleblower, and are in the process of validating the information he provided.”

Still, Ukrainian ex-prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko noted that many people pushed for Shokin’s firing outside of Biden due to the former prosecutor’s alleged failure to prosecute corruption. In addition, Lutsenko said that any potential embezzlement that took place at Burisma was two or three years before Biden’s son was present on Burisma’s board.

As reported by The Hill, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy claimed said that he spoke to Greene about her efforts to impeach Biden and disagreed with her plan due to his perception that they are for “purely political reasons.”