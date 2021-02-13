Alexandra Daddario Does Sun Salutations In A Mismatched Bikini During Beach Trip With Lukas Gage

Alexandra shared footage from her trip to Hawaii.

Alexandra Daddario gave her YouTube followers an inside look at her trip to Hawaii in a new video. The 34-year-old Baywatch star recently traveled back to the islands to continue working on her latest big project, and she spent some of her free time hanging out with one of her costars on the beach.

Near the end of the video, Alexandra soaked up some sunshine with Euphoria actor Lukas Gage. The duo was in Maui to film the HBO series The White Lotus, which is set at a tropical resort. The gorgeous location helped turned their downtime into a mini vacation.

Alexandra showed her viewers the incredible view that she got to enjoy by holding her camera away from her while she trekked across the sand. Palm trees lined the shore, and there were mountains in the distance. She and her costar took advantage of the serene setting by doing their own form of yoga. Lukas sat in the sand with his legs stretched out in front of him while he spoke about not using his “throat Chakra” enough. Alex’s solution was for him to sing more.

The True Detective actress was then shown standing in the surf. She had on a mismatched bikini that included a black bralette top accented with white stripes. She teamed it with a pair of flesh-toned briefs with high legs and a mid-raise waist. She also rocked a pair of sunglasses with flat mirrored lenses.

Alexandra placed the palms of her hands together high above her head. She informed her viewers that she was doing sun salutations as she lowered them down in front of her chest. Lukas advised her to take one more “lion’s breath,” and she swept her arms out to her sides before bringing her hands back together in the air. After inhaling and exhaling deeply, she laughed and pumped her fists excitedly.

Earlier in the video, Alexandra spent some time with her roommate, Kate, in New York. The two women had a deep conversation about life and love, and Kate gifted her pal with a Giga Pet. She also shared her thoughts about the cupping marks on Alex’s back, which she described as looking like “a slice of pepperoni.”

Alexandra teased that her fans would later get to see her in a bikini, and she joked that she might make someone massage her on the beach. Once she made it to her hotel, she shared some post-shower footage of herself wearing a white towel wrapped around her body. She also gave her fans a peek at the black bra that she put on after drying off.