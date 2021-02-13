Leanna Bartlett Flaunts Underboob In Knotted One-Piece Swimsuit & Denim Jacket

Leanna Bartlett put her super-sexy physique in the spotlight for an eye-popping new Instagram upload. The buxom blonde showcased her bombshell body in a skimpy piece of swimwear that was bound to drop jaws.

Leanna stunned as she rocked a knotted one-piece that featured a multicolored striped pattern. The top included a plunging neckline that exposed her colossal cleavage. The racy cutout underneath also flaunted her ample underboob.

The straps of the bathing suit were slim enough that her lean arms were put on display. The bottom of the suit fit snugly around her petite waist. It was cut high over her narrow hips and showcased her long, lean legs. She added a denim jacket to the sexy look, which she allowed to fall off her shoulders.

Leanna stood on a balcony for the photo. She shifted her weight to one side and arched her back. Both of her arms hung by her sides and her shoulders were pulled back. She looked away from the camera and tilted her head downward with a seductive expression.

In the background, a bright, blue sky could be seen. The sunlight beamed down on Leanna’s bronzed skin. A few palm trees were also visible.

She parted her long blond hair to the side and styled her locks in loose strands that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Leanna’s over 3.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 30,000 times in less than a day. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 400 remarks about the pic during that time.

“One of my favorite photos of you, simply flawless,” one follower gushed.

“By far the best picture of you,” declared a second admirer.

“Girl you are perfect,” a third comment read.

“Gorgeously stunning physique,” wrote a fourth user.

Leanna’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her expose her ample assets in revealing outfits. She’s often seen flashing her taut tummy, perky derrière, and killer cleavage in her shots.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posted a photo of herself wearing a bold purple crop top with no bra. She wore a skintight miniskirt as well, flaunting her toned legs. That post also proved to be a hit among her fans. As of this writing, it has collected over 18,000 likes and more than 360 comments.