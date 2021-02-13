Leanna Bartlett Flaunts Underboob In Knotted Monokini & Denim Jacket

Leanna Bartlett put her super-sexy physique in the spotlight for an eye-popping new Instagram upload. The buxom blond showcased her bombshell body in a skimpy piece of swimwear that was bound to drop jaws.

Leanna stunned as she rocked a knotted monokini that featured a multicolored striped pattern. The top included a plunging neckline that exposed her colossal cleavage. The racy cutout underneath also flaunted her ample underboob.

The straps of the bathing suit were slim enough that her lean arms were put on display. The bottom of the suit fit snugly around her petite waist. It was cut high over her narrow hips and showcased her long, lean legs in the process. She added to the sexy look with a denim jacket, which she allowed to fall off of her shoulders.

Leanna stood on a balcony for the photo. She shifted her weight to one side and arched her back. Both of her arms hung at her sides while her shoulders were pulled back. She looked away from the camera and tilted her head downward while wearing a seductive look on her face as well.

In the background of the pic, a bright, blue sky could be seen. The sunlight beamed down on Leanna’s bronzed skin. A few palm trees were also visible.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Leanna’s over 3.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 30,000 times within the first day after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 400 remarks about the pic during that time.

“One of my favorite photos of you, simply flawless,” one follower declared.

“By far the best picture of you,” another gushed.

“Girl you are perfect,” a third comment read.

“Gorgeously stunning physique,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her expose her ample assets in revealing outfits. She’s often seen flashing her taut tummy, perky derriere, and killer cleavage in her shots.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leanna recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she wore a bold purple crop top with no bra underneath. She added a skintight miniskirt as well. That post also proved to be a hit among her fans. It’s collected over 18,000 likes and more than 360 comments to date.