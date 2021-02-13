Brittney Palmer Reveals Cleavage While Eating Chocolate In Bed: ‘Strawberry Afternoon’

Brittney Palmer teased her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Saturday afternoon with a short sexy clip of her eating chocolates in bed ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The video took place in a bedroom with large windows that allowed light to stream through them. In the background was a desk, a painting, a lamp, and a TV. Brittney wore a see-through black teddy with a sizable opening in the center that revealed her breasts’ rounded mounds. She had her long brunette highlighted hair styled in soft curls that tumbled over her shoulders and down her back from a side part. The skimpy lingerie emphasized her curvy, fit figure.

However, Brittney’s sexy moves in the video stole the show. She posed on top of a bed fitted with rumpled gray satin sheets. As the footage began, Brittney posed on her knees with her legs spread apart. She had her hands on her waist and lower tummy. Then, she laid on one side with her hand moving just underneath one breast, and a large velvet heart-shaped box of chocolates laid beside her on the bed. In the final frames, the UFC octagon girl picked chocolate out of the extensive selection in the holiday box, and she seductively raised it to her full lips, opening her mouth.

The song “Strawberry Afternoons” by Lonely Benson played throughout the clip. Brittney tagged videographer Christiaan Mikey for the video credit.

The model’s followers showed the clip plenty of love, with nearly 25,000 of them viewing it. At least 7,800 hit the like button, and about 140 took the time to compose a positive reply, expressing their delight for the post.

“Brittney, regardless of how hot you look, your art is amazing. You just got a new follower for life,” declared one fan, who included praise hands and hearts.

“You’re such a cutie and hottie. This is simply stunning. You’re beautiful both inside and out. Will you be my Valentine,” wondered a second devotee along with roses, hearts, lips, and flames.

“I don’t know what strawberry afternoon means, but when you say it, it sounds so HOT. Why do you do this to me, Brittney? Oh well, thank you anyway,” a fourth Instagram user replied, adding a bomb, flame, lips, and rose.

Brittney regularly tantalizes her social media fans with photos and videos of herself working and in her daily life, which keeps them engaged with her content. The Inquistr previously reported that she shared a sensual black-and-white wearing an unbuttoned white shirt and ripped jeans.