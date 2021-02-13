‘The Bachelor’ Fans React To Chris Harrison’s Stunning Announcement About ‘Stepping Away’ From Show

Fans of The Bachelor quickly reacted to an announcement Chris Harrison made on Saturday. In an Instagram post, he shared that he would be stepping away from his hosting role for a period of time. This was a decision made after an intense week of racially-driven conversations in the franchise.

A few days ago, Chris did an interview via Extra with former The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. The day after it, he took to social media to apologize for how he handled it. Now, he’s acknowledging that he has more work to do in relation to race-related issues.

His 1.3 million followers were quick to respond to this news. In an hour, nearly 28,000 people liked the post as a show of support, and 3,400 commented. The comments section included a variety of responses, with many questioning why he needed to do this. Others simply lent their support and some of the notes lauded his decision.

“NOOOOOOO!! So ridiculous. Over cancel culture,” one frustrated fan noted.

“OH GOOD LORD YOU DID NOTHING WRONG!!!!!!!!!!! We stand behind you in this, this world sucks when you can’t say ANYTHING without people complaining!” another person wrote.

Some fans insisted they would stop watching The Bachelor without Chris in the hosting role. A few even went on to essentially attack Rachel, wondering if she would be “happy now.”

During that initial hour after the announcement was on his page, the commentary did seem to run toward insisting Chris did nothing improper. The majority of the notes appeared to come from Instagram users who were white rather than people of color.

“Im glad that the Bachelor franchise is finally openly discussing these issues and while Chris’ words saddened and disappointed me, I hope he can take this time to learn and grow and come back to the franchise with new and improved perspectives,” a third user detailed.

“I think I’m most disappointed in white women defending him/saying he didn’t do anything wrong. Y’all know that we don’t get to make that call right? Our opinion on right vs wrong here literally means zero. I’m not going to lie, I like Chris. I enjoyed the bachelor and him on it for a long time (hey I’m old) but there should absolutely be consequences to racist actions,” someone else wrote.

It certainly appears that there is a serious division in how these racially-charged topics are impacting those involved in and supportive of The Bachelor. Could Chris utilize this challenge to help bring viewers back together again?

At this point, it’s not known how long Chris will step away from production. Emotions are certainly running high at the moment, and everybody will be watching to see how handling this complicated situation proceeds.