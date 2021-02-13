Holly Sonders Exposes Braless Chest In See-Through Top & Teeny Lace Skirt

Holly Sonders returned to her Instagram account on Saturday to share yet another spicy photo of herself. The pic left little to the imagination and was sure to leave her 548,000-plus followers drooling.

In the steamy snap, Holly looked smoking hot as she posed with her leg up in a see-through top. The garment featured short sleeves and completely sheer material that allowed fans to peek at her braless chest underneath. The former Fox Sports host fully exposed her cleavage in the shot, as well as her taut tummy and rock-hard abs.

She teamed the top with a tiny black lace skirt, which wrapped firmly around her petite waist and hugged her curvaceous hips tightly. Her long, lean legs were on full display in the pic and she accentuated them with a pair of sexy black heels. She also accessorized with some dangling earrings.

Holly stood in front of a large window for the photo. She had one knee bent and her foot rested on a brown leather lounge seat. Her back was arched and her hip was pushed out slightly for the pose. One of her arms hung at her side, while the other grabbed a fistful of hair. Although she had a steamy expression, she kept her eyes looking away from the camera.

In the caption, Holly told her fans that she was “obsessed” with the elegance that was portrayed by the photographer in the picture.

Her long dark hair appeared to be parted in the center. She pulled her locks into a ponytail behind her head and styled her tresses in straight strands that hung down her back.

Holly’s admirers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the sexy snap. The photo garnered more than 4,300 likes in just one hour. Her supporters also swarmed the comments section with over 100 remarks during that time.

“God spent a little more time on u… unreal,” one follower wrote.

“Wow you are gorgeous, this has cheered me up on a cold wintery day here in the UK,” shared another.

“I don’t know to congratulate the photographer or you for the beautiful picture so I say kudos to both!” a third comment read.

“You make me sweat just looking at your pic…. who needs a gym!” gushed a fourth person.

Holly previously stunned her loyal followers when she posed in a black lingerie set that included a strappy thong and matching garter belt. That post has racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 220 comments thus far.