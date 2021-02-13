Melissa Riso Flaunts Her Fit Figure In Steamy Instagram Workout Video

Brunette beauty Melissa Riso thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a short video in which she showed her followers a glimpse into the process of maintaining her incredible figure. The clip was filmed in what appeared to be an open-air outdoor gym, with a large tent enclosing the space and padded tiles laid out over an expanse of grass. Several pieces of fitness equipment were positioned around the perimeter of the space, and Melissa had on a matching activewear set that highlighted her flawless figure.

She rocked a longline sports bra with a scooped neckline that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The garment was a soft lilac hue that looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and thick straps stretched over her shoulders, leaving her toned arms exposed. The back was a racerback style that accentuated her fit physique, and the garment extended about an inch below her breasts, leaving a sliver of her toned back and stomach on display as well.

She paired the top with matching leggings in the same pastel hue, and the material clung to every inch of her sculpted lower body. The bottoms hugged her shapely rear and toned thighs, and were full-length, extending to her ankles.

She finished off the look with a black mask on her face and a pair of black sneakers. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a high ponytail as she focused on her exercises.

A delicate necklace with a pendant sparkled near her cleavage, drawing even more attention to her chest, and she showed off both the front and back of her figure as she did a few moves.

She mentioned in the caption that she was doing a leg and glute-focused workout, and also gave her followers a bit of insight into her approach to fitness and how she sculpts her body.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 11,300 likes within 14 hours of going live. It also received 53 comments in the same time span.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Melissa shared another steamy update in which she bared even more of her bombshell body. She wore a black lingerie set with thong-style bottoms and semi-sheer paneling on the top, flaunting her physique while holding a football in front of her. The picture was shared in honor of the Super Bowl, and Melissa mentioned in the caption of that particular post that she could hardly wait until the big game was in Los Angeles at some point.