Niece Waidhofer Goes Bare-Chested In Open Top & Unbuttoned Jeans

Niece Waidhofer went full bombshell for her most recent Instagram post over the weekend. The busty brunette took a casual style and added some sex appeal to turn it into an attention-grabbing look.

In the steamy shot, Niece let it all hang out as she opted to go bare-chested underneath a long-sleeved black top. The shirt was left unbuttoned and open in order to flaunt her braless cleavage.

She wore a pair of undone jeans as well. The denim clung tightly to her round booty as they hugged her long, lean legs. The waistband was folded down to show off even more skin, which gave fans a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs. She accessorized the style with a black choker.

Niece stood in a doorway for the shot. She had her back arched and her chest pushed out. One of her hands rested on the wall in front of her for balance, as the other grabbed at the side of her shirt. She bent one knee and placed a foot on the door behind her as she tilted her head and stared into the camera with a sultry expression.

In the background, some light-colored carpet could be seen. A pile of white pillows was also visible, while sunlight streamed in through nearby windows.

She wore her long dark hair parted to the side. She pulled half of the locks back behind her head, while the other strands lightly brushed over her shoulders.

Niece’s over 3.3 million followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 76,000 times in just one hour. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave her upwards of 1,200 messages.

“Woooooowwww Niece.. you are looking so gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“That body perfection…” gushed a second fan.

“You’re unbelievably awesome,” a third user declared.

“Would love to come home each day to you,” shared a fourth person.

Niece is no stranger to gaining attention online by rocking scanty outfits that highlight her hourglass curves. She’s often seen sporting skimpy ensembles in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posted a photo of herself posing on top of a fluffy pillow in a green lingerie set with revealing thong panties. As of this writing, that post has raked in more than 145,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.