Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Sexy White Lingerie

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste tantalized her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy double update in which she bared her bombshell body in a lingerie set. The photos were captured in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the geotag indicated, and Arianny thrilled her audience with both a black-and-white and full color share.

In the first image, which had an artistic vibe thanks to the black-and-white filter, Arianny stared seductively at the camera with her lips slightly parted. Her bra featured sculpted cups with an underwire and straps that extended over her shoulders, leaving her toned arms bare.

The bra showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and there was a delicate embellishment along the top portion of the cups that drew the eye to her ample assets. The piece also had a lacy trim that stretched along the top edge of the cups, adding a feminine flair to the ensemble.

She paired the bra with matching underwear that incorporated the same embellishments, and the garment had a high-waisted silhouette. The fabric hugged her shapely hips and accentuated her slim waist, putting her hourglass curves on full display.

She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of earrings as well as a necklace with a heart charm that rested on her chest. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, and her hands lingered near her hips as the photo was taken.

The second image was nearly identical, although the fact that the picture was in color added a few details to the snap. Arianny appeared to be posing on a bed with an upholstered headboard, and a plant was positioned on a table in the distance, adding a hint of greenery to the frame. The background was blurred, however, so that the attention remained on Arianny’s incredible figure.

Her sun-kissed skin looked stunning against the stark hue of her lingerie set, and her fans absolutely loved the share. The post racked up over 425 likes as well as 62 comments within just 12 minutes of going live.

“Always the queen,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“Amazing,” another follower chimed in.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

“Just wow,” yet another follower commented, including two flame emoji in the compliment.

