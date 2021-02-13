Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Voluptuous Curves In Revealing Black Bikini

American bombshell Alexa Dellanos stunned her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Friday, February 13 when she shared some smoking-hot photos of herself in a minuscule bikini.

The 27-year-old influencer was photographed on a staircase made of rocks for the two-slide series. It looked to be a beautiful day as the sun shone on Alexa while she struck two sexy poses that displayed her figure from different angles.

In the first photo, she stood on her tiptoes with the back of her body facing the camera as she propped her derriere out. She placed both hands on a metal handrail, likely to keep her balance, and rotated her head over her left shoulder to share a sultry pout with the camera. She flaunted the front of her figure in the second snapshot as she cocked one hip. That time, she grabbed the handrail with only one hand, while she placed the other behind her head. Her eyes also averted the camera’s lens as she stared off into the distance.

Her long highlighted blond hair appeared to be in natural-looking waves that fell around her shoulders and back.

Alexa showcased her famous physique in a tiny black bikini. Her top featured a bandeau-style body that tightly wrapped around her busty assets, revealing an ample amount of cleavage in the process. The garment was further designed with a peek-a-boo cut-out that flaunted some underboob.

Her matching thong bottoms also provided just minimal coverage as they successfully showcased her bodacious backside and curvaceous hips, while their thin high-rise sides accented her slim core.

She completed the beachside look with a brown camouflage-print bucket hat and accessorized with a necklace.

In the post’s caption, she shared a brown and black heart symbol.

The attention-grabbing photo set quickly became a hit with social media users as it accumulated more than 64,000 likes in just less than a day after going live. Hundreds of commenters also relayed their support for the model, her form, her beauty, and her choice of bathing suit.

“You look so amazing,” one individual wrote, filling their compliment with a number of fire emoji.

“Spectacular beauty and breathtaking lovely body. Sensual and stimulating babe,” another admirer chimed in, following with heart-eye symbols.

“You are so pretty,” a third fan asserted.

“You are so desirable,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The beauty has uploaded several risqué posts on Instagram this week. Just a few days ago, she wowed her followers with some images of herself in a flirty black bikini with rhinestone detailing.